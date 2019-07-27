Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,439. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

