Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.05.

