ValuEngine Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47. Kemper has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

