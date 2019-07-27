ValuEngine Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd bought 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,107 shares of company stock valued at $209,152. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,831,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,383,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,531,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

