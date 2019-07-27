USDQ (USDQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $109,852.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00009796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00427642 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087553 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,607 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

