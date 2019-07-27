USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Releases Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 1.87%.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
In other USA Truck news, Director Gary Enzor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $38,327.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Reed purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,185 shares of company stock worth $401,347. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
USAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
Read More: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.