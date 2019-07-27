USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Releases Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

In other USA Truck news, Director Gary Enzor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $38,327.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Reed purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,185 shares of company stock worth $401,347. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 13.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 7.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 53,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

