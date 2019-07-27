Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

