Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,117,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 3,476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

UPWK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 524,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $4,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,451 shares of company stock worth $9,687,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

