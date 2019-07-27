Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.05

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $17.34. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

