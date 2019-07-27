Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 67,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $623.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

