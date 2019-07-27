Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 67,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $623.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

