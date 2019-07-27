UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

