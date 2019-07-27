United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $129.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

