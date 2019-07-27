United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 66,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.