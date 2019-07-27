United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $120.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

