United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.87.
NYSE UPS opened at $120.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
