United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

