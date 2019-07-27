United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United Company RUSAL stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday.

Get United Company RUSAL alerts:

About United Company RUSAL

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals segments. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminium from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminium and aluminium alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for United Company RUSAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Company RUSAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.