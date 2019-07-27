UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

