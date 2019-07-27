Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 10.7%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.66, approximately 569,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 368,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

UNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $192,570 in the last 90 days. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Unit by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Unit by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Unit by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

