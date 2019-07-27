Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.13 ($28.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

UN01 stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €28.27 ($32.87). 236,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €28.91 ($33.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

