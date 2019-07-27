Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking and financial services to consumers and businesses. It provides deposit products, loans, credit cards, automated teller machine services, mobile and Internet banking services, online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

