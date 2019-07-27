Unilever plc (ULVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,899 ($64.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,974.62. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93).

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,707.78 ($61.52).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.