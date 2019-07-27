Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UL. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.