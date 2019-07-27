Unigestion Holding SA Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,567 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $62,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,679 shares of company stock valued at $30,118,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $116.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

