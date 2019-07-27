Unigestion Holding SA Sells 800 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPT opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.05.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

