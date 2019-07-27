Unigestion Holding SA Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,962,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,354.32.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,245.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

