Unigestion Holding SA Has $627,000 Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.28 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,676,155 shares in the company, valued at $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of BG opened at $56.93 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

