Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,633,000 after buying an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 89,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

