U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after buying an additional 3,143,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,228,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $723,318,000. Finally, Daily Journal Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

