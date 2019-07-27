Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.53. Two Rivers Water and Farming shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 170,595 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

