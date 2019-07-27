Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,743,000 after acquiring an additional 894,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $123,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $2,884,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,984 shares of company stock worth $22,011,433 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

