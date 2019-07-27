TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $507,470.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 49,536,310,357 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

