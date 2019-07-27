Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262.45 ($3.43).

TLW traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 191.85 ($2.51). The stock had a trading volume of 5,367,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Tullow Oil’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

