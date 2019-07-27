Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 607 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

