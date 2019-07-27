Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

