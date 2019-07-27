TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $246,916.00 and approximately $323,786.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00294013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.01587906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

