Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Down 6.3%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 1,009,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,540,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,027 shares of company stock valued at $305,315 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 3,011.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

