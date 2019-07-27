Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 691,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.78. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Trivago by 4,997.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 197,332 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

