Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.44.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

