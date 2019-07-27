Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. Trinity Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $45,081.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

