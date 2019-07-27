Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Barclays PLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 91,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

