TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 9,223 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Dale Ok bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,884.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,615 shares in the company, valued at C$86,403.93. Also, Director Randy Neely bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,317.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

