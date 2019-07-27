TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.37

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.02. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 141,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.35.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$648.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd John Stack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,805.78.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

