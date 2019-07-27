TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

TSLX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,170. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 21.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 110,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,178 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

