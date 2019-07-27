Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

