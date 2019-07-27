Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 429,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.