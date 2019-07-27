Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $222,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

