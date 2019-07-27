Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 19.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

