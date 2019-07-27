Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires Shares of 13,456 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $14,075,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $10,327,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $5,330,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $4,217,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

CTVA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

