Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 9,040 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

