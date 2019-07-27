Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.